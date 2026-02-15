AI is new reality but may not spell doom for IT services: Experts

That concern was followed by a fall in stock prices and valuations across several large IT services players, pushing some commentators to write the obituary of the $225 billion industry.

“We acknowledge that it is difficult to quantify the real impact of AI (both deflationary and inflationary) and the duration of demand deflation given where we are in the cycle. However, it is overly simplistic to assume that AI can automatically generate enterprise-grade software and replace the value IT services firms create. Indeed, IT services companies remain the plumbers of the tech world, and if enterprise software or SaaS is rewritten on a bespoke basis by agents, it will still require significant services plumbing to function in an enterprise context and minimise AI slop,” said a JP Morgan note.