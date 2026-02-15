Q3 scorecard: OMCs, banks drove India Inc's steepest profit rise in 8 qtrs

Together these big five contributors accounted for nearly 46 per cent of incremental earnings growth in Q3FY26.
Other large earnings drivers include Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Muthoot Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, and Vedanta.
The companies in these cyclical sectors accounted for 56.2 per cent of corporate profits in Q3FY26, up from 53.3 per cent a year earlier and 55.8 per cent in Q2FY26.
In contrast, traditional big earnings hitters such as Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever disappointed with below par earnings growth.
This shows in the numbers of the companies excluding the following sectors: Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); oil and gas; and mining and metals (cyclical sectors).