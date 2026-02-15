Renewables account for 75% of India's power capacity addition in FY26

Renewable energy accounted for 75 per cent of the total power capacity addition in the country in the current financial year, with 39,657 MW capacity added so far, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement.

Of this, solar power capacity addition stood at 34,955 MW, while 4,613 MW of wind power was added by the end of January. Thermal capacity addition stood at 8,810 MW, large hydro power capacity addition at 3,370 MW and 700 MW of nuclear power capacity during the period.

Overall, India added 52,537 MW of generation capacity from all sources in the April 2025 to January 2026 period, marking the highest-ever capacity addition in a single year, the ministry said. In the previous financial year, 2024–25, total capacity addition stood at 34,054 MW.

"During FY26 up to January 31, more than 11 per cent was added to the total installed capacity. Total installed power generation capacity stood at 520.5 GW, comprising 248.5 GW fossil fuel-based energy and 263 GW renewable energy," MNRE said. As part of the pledge made at COP26, India is planning to add 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity by 2030. While capacity addition is on track to reach the target, the eventual electricity generation from renewable sources has been modest due to structural challenges. Coal remains the backbone of India’s electricity landscape , accounting for nearly 74 per cent of generation and providing dependable, low-cost base-load power.