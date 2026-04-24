AI push deepens layoffs as Big Tech cuts workforce, trims hiring globally

The fact also remains that candidates would still like to work at these Big Tech firms, despite the fact that these firms have randomly selected candidates as they hit the exit tab.

“It all boils down to whether the company is giving a decent hike and a preferred location. If that is sorted out, anyone will consider joining despite the current global situation around AI and fear of potential layoffs in the future. Even if an employee is laid off, these companies on our resume help a lot. It's like an IIT tag. Startups pay a good salary if you have worked with one of these tech firms. Anyways, people in tech, especially those with less than 10 years, consider leaving an organisation after spending an average of three years,” he said.