AI push deepens layoffs as Big Tech cuts workforce, trims hiring globally

These layoffs, which are part of the cost-cutting measures of Big Tech firms, are being done as they pour billions into beefing up their AI investments and increase their data centre footprint.
The continuous layoffs are, however, impacting sentiment in India. “The overall sentiment on hiring continues to be one of caution and general conservation at both employee and employer ends. The sustained overall sluggish trend of active jobs from key hiring sectors in the market continues, and this moderated pace and tone have come to be accepted by all stakeholders. Lowered hiring action, like an extended winter, continues to keep talent cautiously indoors without risking venturing for adventure into the market,” said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm.