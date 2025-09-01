Former DEA secy Ajay Seth takes charge as Irdai chairman for 3-year tenure

Nearly a month after his appointment, Ajay Seth on Monday assumed charge as chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

“Ajay Seth has assumed charge as chairman, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, on September 1, 2025,” the insurance regulator said in a notification.

The central government had appointed Seth, former secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), as chairman on July 24, 2025, after the three-year tenure of Debasish Panda ended in March 2025. Seth is a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Seth’s appointment for a period of three years, or until he attains the age of 65, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.