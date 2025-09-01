Home / Industry / News / Indian tea industry concerned over higher US tariff, exports likely to hit

Indian tea industry concerned over higher US tariff, exports likely to hit

In 2024, the US had imported 17 million kilograms of tea from India, while the shipment to America stands at 6.26 million kilograms till May this year, according to the industry body

Darjeeling tea
The tea industry association said that the recent imposition of 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods would be a "limiting factor for exports of the beverage to the US".
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The tea industry in India on Monday expressed concern over the imposition of higher tariffs by US President Donald Trump, stating that the hike in levy is likely to have an impact on exports of the beverage to that country.

Leading industry body Indian Tea Association (ITA) said the US is a significant market for Indian tea.

In 2024, the US had imported 17 million kilograms of tea from India, while the shipment to America stands at 6.26 million kilograms till May this year, according to the industry body.

The additional 25 per cent tariff by the US on Indian products for the country's purchases of Russian oil came into effect on August 27, bringing the total amount of levy imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

The tea industry association said that the recent imposition of 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods would be a "limiting factor for exports of the beverage to the US".

The association said that persistent decline in tea prices, influx of imports and export market volatility pose an existential threat to the tea industry in West Bengal and Assam.

The ITA has already put forward its demand for the implementation of a minimum sustainable price (MSP) for tea to protect the interests of the industry and also to ensure its long-term sustainability.

The association also said orthodox tea production should be incentivised to meet the growing global demand for this variety.

It has also demanded that the government ensure a level playing field in the export market to compete with Sri Lanka and Indonesia, as the governments of these two countries offer subsidies and other export incentives.

The association has also called for restraining low-quality tea imports and revision of trade pacts like the Indo-Nepal treaty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UrbanVault signs 80,000-sqft lease with Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park

Premium

UP brings out draft policy to boost electronics, smartphone manufacturing

India emerges life sciences GCC hub, 25 global players onboard: EY report

Fertiliser industry faces challenge as biostimulant regulations kick in

Top developers on track to hit ₹1.49 trn pre-sales target in FY26: Anarock

Topics :IndiaTea industryIndian tea industryExportsUStariffs

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story