Akasa Air adds 20th aircraft to fleet, qualifies for international ops

Akasa Air has incorporated a 20th aircraft into its fleet, thereby qualifying for international flight operations. Indian regulations mandate that carriers must have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet to be eligible for international flights.

The latest addition is a Boeing 737 Max variant, specifically the 737-8-200, marking Akasa as the first airline in Asia to add this model to its fleet. Akasa Air has yet to respond to queries as of press time.

"Today's significant addition to our fleet signals the start of Akasa's international growth chapter, and it makes us tremendously optimistic about our future. Going from zero to 20 aircraft within 12 months not only sets an Akasa record but also embodies the potential of our great country. It's a national achievement," stated Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air.

Brad McMullen, Boeing's senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, said, "The 737-8-200 offers a balance of airline economics and unparalleled customer experience. It perfectly aligns with Akasa's commitment to service excellence."

According to data shared by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh, in the Lok Sabha last week, Akasa Air posted an operating loss of Rs 602 crore until March 2023. During the same period, the airline reported revenues of Rs 777.8 crore, against operational expenditure of Rs 1,866 crore.

Akasa Air's total order book with Boeing stands at 76 Max aircraft, supporting its international expansion plan. The airline is set to have 26-27 planes from the total 76 Max aircraft ordered by March 2024, as reported by Business Standard last month.

As part of its commitment to social responsibility, the airline confirmed that these aircraft would be powered by CFM's fuel-efficient LEAP-1B engines. Akasa Air had placed an order for 72 Boeing Max aircraft in November 2021.

Established just a year ago in August, Akasa Air is the country's newest airline. In June, it surpassed SpiceJet for the first time in monthly domestic passenger numbers, carrying 618,000 passengers compared to SpiceJet's 555,000, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Pune are Akasa's busiest stations, as per data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. The airline recently introduced flights on the Mumbai-Kolkata route.

The late veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was a significant stakeholder in Akasa Air, passed away due to cardiac arrest on 14 August 2022. His family currently holds his stake in the airline.