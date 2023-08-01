Home / Industry / News / Akasa Air adds 20th aircraft to fleet, qualifies for international ops

Akasa Air adds 20th aircraft to fleet, qualifies for international ops

Indian regulations mandate that carriers must have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet to be eligible for international flights

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air has incorporated a 20th aircraft into its fleet, thereby qualifying for international flight operations. Indian regulations mandate that carriers must have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet to be eligible for international flights.

The latest addition is a Boeing 737 Max variant, specifically the 737-8-200, marking Akasa as the first airline in Asia to add this model to its fleet. Akasa Air has yet to respond to queries as of press time.

"Today's significant addition to our fleet signals the start of Akasa's international growth chapter, and it makes us tremendously optimistic about our future. Going from zero to 20 aircraft within 12 months not only sets an Akasa record but also embodies the potential of our great country. It's a national achievement," stated Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air.

Brad McMullen, Boeing's senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, said, "The 737-8-200 offers a balance of airline economics and unparalleled customer experience. It perfectly aligns with Akasa's commitment to service excellence."

According to data shared by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh, in the Lok Sabha last week, Akasa Air posted an operating loss of Rs 602 crore until March 2023. During the same period, the airline reported revenues of Rs 777.8 crore, against operational expenditure of Rs 1,866 crore.

Akasa Air's total order book with Boeing stands at 76 Max aircraft, supporting its international expansion plan. The airline is set to have 26-27 planes from the total 76 Max aircraft ordered by March 2024, as reported by Business Standard last month.

As part of its commitment to social responsibility, the airline confirmed that these aircraft would be powered by CFM's fuel-efficient LEAP-1B engines. Akasa Air had placed an order for 72 Boeing Max aircraft in November 2021.

Established just a year ago in August, Akasa Air is the country's newest airline. In June, it surpassed SpiceJet for the first time in monthly domestic passenger numbers, carrying 618,000 passengers compared to SpiceJet's 555,000, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Pune are Akasa's busiest stations, as per data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. The airline recently introduced flights on the Mumbai-Kolkata route.

The late veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was a significant stakeholder in Akasa Air, passed away due to cardiac arrest on 14 August 2022. His family currently holds his stake in the airline.


Also Read

India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

Adequately funded to place three-digit aircraft order this year: Akasa CEO

Decoded: What is the difference between low-cost and full-service airlines?

Akasa Air orders four more B737 Max aircraft from US-based Boeing

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

Crucial for ad makers to take permission to use work as AI input: Asci

Indians spent Rs 5,000 crore on cosmetics in 6 months, mostly online: Study

Heavy rains dampen Indian retailers' gasoil, gasoline monthly sales in July

India's real estate sector received $1.6 bn investment in Apr-June: Report

700,000 new gig jobs to come up between July and December: TeamLease

Topics :Akasa Airinternational flights

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story