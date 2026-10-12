Amazon eyes Decart acquisition at $7 billion as AI chip race intensifies

Amazon is in talks to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) startup Decart for around $7 billion and the deal could be finalised soon, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The acquisition would give Amazon access to technology that helps developers run AI workloads across different chips. This capability could become increasingly important as technology companies seek alternatives to Nvidia's processors and compete to secure computing capacity.

San Francisco-based Decart develops software that helps optimise AI models for different processors, allowing developers to move workloads between chips more easily. The startup also develops AI models capable of generating and simulating three-dimensional environments, with potential applications in robotics, gaming and autonomous driving.

Amazon's AI chip ambitions The acquisition talks come as Amazon expands its portfolio of custom AI chips through Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing division. Its Trainium processors are designed to support AI model training and compete with hardware from Nvidia, which dominates the market for GPUs. Decart's software could complement that strategy by helping developers optimise AI workloads for Amazon's processors. Such technology could make it easier for AWS customers to use its infrastructure, particularly when companies look to manage computing costs and reduce dependence on a single chip supplier. According to the report, AWS gave Decart early access to its Trainium3 chip in 2025, suggesting the two companies had established a relationship before the reported acquisition discussions.

Decart's valuation and funding Decart was valued at nearly $4 billion in May 2026 and has raised more than $400 million from investors, including Sequoia Capital, Benchmark and Radical Ventures, according to reports citing PitchBook data. The proposed $7 billion valuation would represent a substantial premium to its most recent reported valuation, reflecting investor interest in technology that can help businesses manage the growing cost and complexity of AI computing. Founded in 2023 by Israeli engineers Dean and Orian Leitersdorf, who are brothers, and Moshe Shalev, Decart has developed products including Lucy, which supports real-time video editing, and Oasis, which generates simulated environments for applications such as robotics and autonomous-system testing.