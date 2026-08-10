An Indian encore, for chips: Meity's semiconductor plan is just beginning

There is a potential price advantage, but it’s not the only thing that has got global companies looking to India — another factor is the chance to derisk their bets on China in geopolitically uncertain times.
Mysuru-based Kaynes Semicon, which is already rolling out products in Sanand, has 100 per cent of its capacity booked through agreements with companies in the US, Europe and Japan for its 2.3 billion chips per year capacity. It has drawn global bigwigs like Infineon, Fujitsu, and Alpha Omega Semiconductors, among others.
Raghu Panicker, CEO of Kaynes Semicon, said: “Global companies coming to us are doing so because they want a resilient alternative supply chain not dependent only on one country.”