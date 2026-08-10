An Indian encore, for chips: Meity's semiconductor plan is just beginning

In the last five years, India has come from nowhere to snatch a fourth of iPhone’s global production from China. Apple wanted to hedge its dependence on China, and the Union government pitched in in time to offer an attractive incentive scheme worth ₹30,000 crore to sweeten its tryst with India.

The government now wants to do it all over again. But this time around it’s in a tougher space — semiconductors, where India has come late to the party. India wants to wrest a reasonable share in the mature 28-nanometre and above chip market that is dominated by China. These chips power everything from cars, to consumer appliances, IoT (internet of things) devices and telecom equipment — accounting for 70 per cent of global semiconductor volumes and 30 per cent of its value.