Home / Industry / News / As firms go on hiring freeze, freshers looking for jobs hit record-high

As firms go on hiring freeze, freshers looking for jobs hit record-high

As many as 2.6 million freshers were actively looking for job opportunities in the last 30 days

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The number of candidates seeking entry-level jobs has reached a record high as companies across various sectors have reduced their hiring for freshers, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). Data cited from LinkedIn and other job platforms indicate that as many as 2.6 million freshers were actively searching for job opportunities in the past 30 days.

Estimates from staffing firm Xpheno suggest that the typical volume of active entry-level job seekers in 30 days is around 1-1.2 million, a figure significantly lower than that reported in the last month.

Also Read: A fifth of entry-level technology jobs may go artificial intelligence way

In the last three days alone, approximately 800,000 individuals were seeking entry-level jobs, with six lakh of these being freshers, according to data cited by ET. This surge in job-seeking coincides with companies looking to reduce costs, resulting in a tightened economy and impacting the 'talent build' ecosystem adversely. Firms are increasingly hesitant to hire freshers and invest six to eighteen months in training and grooming them, an industry expert stated.

Large IT companies, known for hiring in significant volumes, are imposing hiring freezes and downsizing, creating a substantial void in the entry-level job market, the report added. Chief Economist of HDFC Bank, Abheek Barua, told ET, "There is considerable slack in the job market at the entry-level, particularly as large talent-consuming sectors such as tech and startups are either freezing hiring or laying off staff."

Also Read: Freshers face challenge to get jobs due to those who graduated last year

Additionally, even the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, which is grappling with high attrition rates, is scaling back on hiring freshers. Instead, companies are focusing on recruiting experienced professionals from rival firms, Barua added.

Also Read

Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India

Freshers face challenge to get jobs due to those who graduated last year

IT sector slowdown results in 30% decline in hiring of freshers: Report

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

Startup action on display amid shift in the Indian smart TV market

The die is cast: How shrinking of CPSE jobs has changed the reservation mix

Two-wheeler sales of four major companies grow by 0.7% in September

EU announces plans to better protect sensitive tech from foreign snooping

E-recruitments fall 8% in Sep as cos focus on upskilling existing employees

Topics :Jobs in ManufacturingJobs IndiaJobs in IT sectorunorganised sectorBS Web ReportsHiring freshersGraduates in IndiaUnemployment in IndiaEmployment in IndiaIndia's job market

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story