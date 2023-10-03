Home / Industry / News / Two-wheeler sales of four major companies grow by 0.7% in September

Two-wheeler sales of four major companies grow by 0.7% in September

This contrasts sharply with the passenger vehicle (PV) market, where automotive manufacturers are posting record sales numbers

Deepak Patel New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
The domestic two-wheeler sales of four major companies -- Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto -- rose by just 0.7 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to 1.51 million units in September this year.

In September, the Indian automobile industry achieved a record-breaking monthly domestic PV wholesale figure of 363,733 units, representing a 2.36 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, said: "As the country enters the peak festive season in the coming weeks, Hero MotoCorp expects the demand to be on a healthy trajectory, led by macro-economic factors."



 



Topics :Two-wheeler marketBajaj AutoHero MotoCorpHonda Motorcycles

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

