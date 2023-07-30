Home / Industry / News / As many as 393 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.64 trn in June

As many as 393 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.64 trn in June

According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these projects till June 2023 was Rs 14,99,771.71 crore, 52.59 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects

Press Trust of India New Delhi
However, it stated that the number of delayed projects decreased to 594, if delay is calculated on the basis of the latest schedule of completion

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

As many as 393 infrastructure projects, each entailing an investment of Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns of more than Rs 4.64 trillion in June 2023, an official report said.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above, out of 1,643 projects, 393 reported cost overruns and as many as 815 projects were delayed.

"Total original cost of implementation of the 1,643 projects was Rs 23,86,687.07 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 28,51,556.84 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 4,64,869.77 crore (19.48 per cent of original cost)," the ministry's latest report for June 2023 said.

According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these projects till June 2023 was Rs 14,99,771.71 crore, 52.59 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.

However, it stated that the number of delayed projects decreased to 594, if delay is calculated on the basis of the latest schedule of completion.

Further, it stated that for 336 projects neither the year of commissioning nor the tentative gestation period has been reported.

Out of the 815 delayed projects, 193 have overall delays in the range of 1-12 months, 192 have been delayed for 13-24 months, 293 projects for 25-60 months and 137 projects have been delayed for more than 60 months.

The average time overrun in these 815 delayed projects was 37.49 month.

Reasons for time overruns as reported by various project implementing agencies include delay in land acquisition, delay in obtaining forest and environment clearances, and lack of infrastructure support and linkages.

Delay in tie-up for project financing, finalisation of detailed engineering, change in scope, tendering, ordering and equipment supply, and law and order problems were among the other reasons.

The report also cited state-wise lockdowns due to COVID-19 (imposed in 2020 and 2021) as a reason for the delay in implementation of these projects.

It has also been observed that project executing agencies are not reporting revised cost estimates and commissioning schedules for many projects, which suggests that time/cost overrun figures are under-reported, it added.

Also Read

408 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.80 trillion in May: Report

346 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.46 trillion, says report

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

354 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.55 trn, 821 projects delayed

379 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.64 trillion in April

Indian footwear, leather industry major foreign exchange earner: Goyal

Coal ministry developing logistics policy, national coal evacuation plan

Electric vehicle policy boosts sales to record high in Chhattisgarh

AMD to invest $400 mn in India; Vedanta to start chip making in 2.5 yrs

India's talent pool, govt policies make it unique for semiconductor bets

Topics :infrastructure projectsInfrastructure cost overrunInvestments

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story