ASF Group raises ₹1,250 crore funding for Gurugram office project

Realty firm ASF Group has raised ₹1,250 crore from Alpha Alternatives to fund its ongoing prime office campus in Gurugram and reduce debt.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has already received ₹450 crore in funding from Alpha Alternatives and would get the remaining within the next six months.

ASF Group's arm, ASF Insignia SEZ Pvt Ltd, is developing a 50-acre integrated commercial IT office campus at Vatsal Valley, Gurugram.

ASF Insignia SEZ and its affiliates have secured a commitment of equity and quasi-equity investment of about ₹1,250 crore from Mumbai-headquartered Alpha Alternatives.

Anil Saraf of ASF Group said, "The investment from Alpha Alternatives reinforces the long-term fundamentals of ASF Insignia campus and our strategy of building an institutionally driven office ecosystem".