Home / Industry / News / Ashwin Sheth Group buys 4.05-acre Goregaon West land for Rs 255 crore

Ashwin Sheth Group buys 4.05-acre Goregaon West land for Rs 255 crore

Developer acquires 4.05-acre plot in Goregaon West from Mhada for Rs 255 crore, to build five residential towers with 12 lakh sq ft Rera carpet area and retail

real estate, realty firms
In the last one year (April 2024–March 2025), Goregaon West has seen 1,300 new property sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 1,961 crore
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ashwin Sheth Group has acquired development rights of 4.05 acres of land with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 3,800 crore in Mumbai's western suburb, Goregaon West, for Rs 255 crore.
 
The Mumbai-based real estate developer has acquired the rights from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), which had to reissue the tender for the development as the developer appointed earlier left the project. The Ashwin Sheth Group won the tender and will develop a certain area of the land for the existing tenants.
 
The premium project will feature five towers – four towers of 44 floors each and a signature 60-floor tower – alongside retail development. The development will offer approximately 12 lakh square feet of Rera carpet area, with 2, 3, and 4 bed residences ranging from 800 to 1,600 square feet. 
 
Ashwin Sheth, Chairperson and Managing Director of Ashwin Sheth Group, said: “This strategic acquisition from Mhada represents a milestone in our expansion strategy. Goregaon West has emerged as one of Mumbai's most promising residential destinations, and securing this prime 4.05-acre parcel positions us to deliver a world-class development that will set new standards for premium living in the western suburbs.”
 
In the last one year (April 2024–March 2025), Goregaon West has seen 1,300 new property sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 1,961 crore, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The property rate in the area stood at Rs 35,208 per square foot as of the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25), against Rs 34,572 per square foot in Q1 CY24. 
 
The Siddharth Nagar location in Goregaon West offers excellent connectivity to major business districts, entertainment hubs, and transportation networks. With the area witnessing rapid infrastructure development and emerging as a preferred residential destination for both end-users and investors, the project is strategically positioned to cater to the growing demand for premium housing in the western suburbs, the company claimed.
 
Earlier, in June, the company acquired a 50 per cent stake in a luxury project with a GDV of Rs 2,300 crore in Mumbai, for which Singapore-based alternative investment firm PAG has committed funding of Rs 540 crore ($65 million).
 
The Ashwin Sheth Group is exploring plans for an initial public offering (IPO). “The IPO is still 12 to 18 months away. First, we want to create a substantial portfolio to show in the IPO. We have identified merchant bankers. We are in discussions with the legal counsel,” a company spokesperson told Business Standard earlier.
 
Further, the company has developed 38 msf of real estate projects, and 7 msf of the company’s projects are under construction with a GDV of Rs 24,000 crore. “This revenue will accrue to us in the next 5 to 6 years,” the spokesperson had said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tyre industry revenue to rise 7-8% in FY26 on replacement demand: Crisil

Premium

Domestic DAP makers take a lesser hit than importers amid price surge

Premium

Ctrl+Alt+Reboot: Artificial intelligence rewriting jobs, not ending them

India should continue buying Russian oil; must reject US pressure: GTRI

Premium

In a first, Bharti Airtel ties up with Perplexity to offer AI to users

Topics :GoregaonMumbaiReal Estate Real estate developers

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story