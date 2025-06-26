Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Arkade acquires redevelopment project in Goregaon, eyes ₹350 cr in revenue

Arkade acquires redevelopment project in Goregaon, eyes ₹350 cr in revenue

The 1.1-acre Goregaon West society deal marks Arkade's fifth project in the micro-market as it deepens redevelopment focus in Mumbai's western suburbs

Arkade developers

The project will feature a mix of residential and commercial spaces. (Image: Facebook)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arkade Developers has acquired redevelopment rights for a society located in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, with a revenue potential of Rs 350 crore. The society is spread across 1.1 acres and offers a saleable area of approximately 86,000 square feet.
 
The project will feature a mix of residential and commercial spaces. This marks the company’s fifth acquisition in the Goregaon–Malad micro-market in recent times. The company already has four completed and three ongoing projects within this residential belt.
 
Amit Jain, chairman and managing director, Arkade Developers, said: “Our foray into yet another society redevelopment project in Goregaon reaffirms Arkade’s strong and growing footprint in this vital Mumbai suburb. We understand Goregaon’s unique pulse and potential, having successfully delivered transformative projects in the area in the past. This latest acquisition aligns with our vision to create vibrant, future-ready spaces that add enduring value for homeowners, commercial users and the wider community.” 
 
 
Besides, in the past one year, Goregaon West has seen 1,300 new property sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 1,961 crore, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics firm.

Also Read

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline

India's home sales dip 20% in Q2, but Chennai bucks the trend: Report

Truong My Lan, Vietnamese tycoon

Vietnam ends death penalty for 8 crimes, may spare tycoon Truong My Lan

JP Morgan

JP Morgan India pre-leases office space in Sumitomo's BKC project

PremiumThe year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Developing EWS flats in cities tougher than households building own homes

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Arbour Investments commits ₹105 cr to ELV for Whitefield projects

 
The property rate in the area stood at Rs 35,208 per square foot as of the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25), against Rs 34,572 per square foot in Q1 CY24.
 
Earlier this month, the company bought a 6.28-acre freehold land parcel in Thane, a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), for Rs 172.48 crore, including stamp duty.
 
In April, Arkade secured the cluster redevelopment rights for the redevelopment project of four housing societies in Borivali in the MMR, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 865 crore.
 
In February, the company secured another cluster redevelopment project with a gross development value of Rs 1,700 crore in Dahisar, a micro-market in the MMR.
 

More From This Section

Amazon

Amazon's anti-counterfeit team secures $180 mn in global penalties

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce

Nykaa eyes 3-4x growth in fashion, targets EBITDA breakeven by FY26

power, electricity, IIP, grids, cyber security, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers

Hitachi Energy gets order for 30 765 kV transformers from Power Grid Corp

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca sets up ₹166 cr Global Hub to boost AI driven healthcare

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group

DS Group VC expects Pulse candy to become Rs 1K-cr brand in 2 yrs

Topics : Real Estate News Real Estate Residential units

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon