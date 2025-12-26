2025 became a year of highs and headwinds for Indian travel industry

Tourism ministry data shows foreign tourist arrivals rebounded to 6.44 million in 2022, rose to 9.52 million in 2023, and reached 9.95 million in 2024. As of August 2025, this number stood at 5.6 million, lower than the 6.3 million recorded during the same period last year.

“Domestic travel and tourism in India is expected to remain a strong growth engine through 2026,” says Zubin Saxena, senior vice president and regional head for South Asia at Hilton Hotels Corporate. “This is supported by rising disposable incomes, an expanding middle class, and improved connectivity and infrastructure.” Domestic visitor spending has already moved well above pre-pandemic levels and continues to expand, driving demand across hotels, transport, experiential travel, and destination-led offerings, he adds. Industry forecasts suggest domestic visitor volumes could nearly double from 2.5 billion trips in 2024 to around 5.2 billion by 2030, “pointing to a sustained annual growth trajectory,” Saxena says.