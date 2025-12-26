Food processing sector in India to log growth of 11-13% in FY26 and FY27

Increasing demand for value-added products such as butter, ghee, paneer, curd and ice cream will help the food processing sector in India log a growth rate of 11-13 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26) and FY27, up from 10 per cent in FY25. The proportion of these products is expected to rise to about 45 per cent of the product mix by FY27, from 42 per cent in FY25.