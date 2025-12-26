Listed firms' rent, lease costs fall since pandemic as biz grows faster

Rent and lease expenses were the equivalent of 0.72 per cent of the total value of goods produced (sales and change in stock) in financial year 2018-19 (FY19), according to figures from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

This has dropped to 0.38 per cent in FY25. The declining rental and lease expense trend seems to hold across key sectors in the listed space. Manufacturing, for example, has seen a decline from 33 basis points of sales and change in stock in FY19 to 20 basis points in FY25. Non-financial services has seen a decline from 1.22 per cent of sales and change in stock to 0.42 per cent over the same period.