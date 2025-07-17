Avendus Wealth-Hurun India Uth Series 2025: Zepto cofounders top the list

The inaugural edition of the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India Uth Series 2025 recognises 79 young leaders aged 30 and below making a significant impact across the Indian economy. The co-founders of the quick commerce unicorn Zepto, Kaivalya Vohra (22) and Aadit Palicha (22), stand out as the youngest entrepreneurs of the year. In terms of cities, Mumbai reaffirms its dominance as India’s financial capital, leading with 15 featured entrepreneurs.

With 8 alumni featured, BITS Pilani leads all undergraduate institutions, followed by IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi with 6 each.