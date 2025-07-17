Corona Remedies acquires 7 pharma brands from Bayer India, plans expansion

Ahmedabad-based Corona Remedies on Thursday announced an expansion of its pharmaceutical portfolio, acquiring seven brands from the pharmaceutical division of Bayer in India, effective from 16 July. This move marks Corona Remedies’ fourth acquisition from a multinational corporation. The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

The acquisition includes Noklot in the cardiology segment and six women’s healthcare brands — Fostine, Luprofact, Menodac, Ovidac, Spye and Vageston.

ALSO READ: Lupin share price increases on rolling out eye medication; details here This portfolio expansion marks Corona’s entry into the Rs 1,507-crore anti-platelet monotherapy market, which is growing at 8 per cent annually, and deepens its footprint in the Rs 1,862-crore gonadotrophin and progesterone hormone segment, used primarily in infertility treatment and pregnancy management.