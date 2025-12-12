Home / Industry / News / Average 50 days of employment per household under MGNREGS in five years

Average 50 days of employment per household under MGNREGS in five years

The flagship rural employment scheme guarantees up to 100 days of wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work

MGNREGS
In 2023-24, the average number of workdays per household was 52.07, in 2022-23 it was 47.84, in 2021-22 it was 50.07, and in 2020-21 it was 51.54.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

An average 50 days of employment per household was provided to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the last five years, Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The flagship rural employment scheme guarantees up to 100 days of wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

In a written reply in the Upper House, Paswan said in 2024-25, average days of employment provided per household under MGNREGS was 50.24.

The figures for previous years were similar.

In 2023-24, the average number of workdays per household was 52.07, in 2022-23 it was 47.84, in 2021-22 it was 50.07, and in 2020-21 it was 51.54.

Altogether, the average number of days of employment per household during the last five years comes to 50.35.

In his reply, Paswan also said the responsibility for implementation of the MGNREGS at ground level lies with the respective state or UT governments.

"The Ministry regularly reviews the implementation with State/UT in order to ensure adherence to the provisions of the Act and providing timely employment as per demand. In FY 2025-26 (as on 08.12.2025), 99.81 per cent of rural households demanding work have been offered employment," the MoS said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brookfield to invest $1 bn to develop Asia's largest GCC in Maharashtra

Premium

India's top real estate developers step up push into plotted development

Cabinet okays CoalSETU window, linkage holders can export 50% coal

A curious case of duopolies: IndiGo crisis exposes cracks across sectors

RE adoption rises in textile sector, but challenges persist: Report

Topics :Industry NewsMGNREGAGovernmentParliament

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story