Aviation ministry permits Akasa Air to launch international flights

The civil aviation ministry has granted permission to newly established airline Akasa Air to start international flights.

The permission comes at a time when the airline is facing severe turbulence due to the abrupt resignation of 43 pilots who have chosen to join rival airlines.





Also Read: Akasa Air files court case against 40 pilots for not serving notice period On Tuesday, Akasa Air submitted to the Delhi High Court that the sudden departure of these pilots, who had reportedly not served their mandatory notice period of six months (for first officers) or one year (for captains), had compelled the carrier to cancel 24 flights per day in September. The airline also said that it was in a "state of crisis" and "may shut down".

Any airline with a minimum of 20 planes in its fleet can launch international flights. Akasa Air, which operated its inaugural flight in August last year, received its 20th B737 Max plane from Boeing on August 1.



Three days after acquiring its 20th plane, the airline submitted an application to the ministry to be designated as a "scheduled international carrier" so that bilateral traffic rights could be allocated to it.

The ministry sent a letter, dated September 11, 2023, to the airline's Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube stating that "the proposal was examined in consultation with DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and it has been decided with the approval of competent authority, to allow Akasa Air (M/s SNV Aviation Private Ltd) to mount international operations".

"Further, as per DGCA, Akasa Air is eligible to apply for international scheduled air transport services. However, it is also informed that based on the traffic rights to be allocated to Akasa Air by this ministry, the scrutiny of country-specific preparedness will be carried out by DGCA as per the regulations before permitting Akasa Air to operate scheduled international operations," the ministry added.

Currently, Akasa Air is scheduled to operate about 120 flights per day. The airline exclusively utilizes B737 Max planes in its fleet. The airline is yet to announce the destination for its first international flight.