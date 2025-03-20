Home / Industry / News / Bain Capital to invest Rs 4,835 crore in Manappuram Finance for 18% stake

Bain Capital to invest Rs 4,835 crore in Manappuram Finance for 18% stake

The acquisition will be through a preferential allotment of equity and warrants at ₹236 per share, a 30 per cent premium over the six-month average trading price

Manappuram Finance
Manappuram Finance is the second-largest financier in the gold loan segment in India, serving over 6.59 million customers | Photo: X@ManappuramMAFIL
Shine JacobSubrata Panda Chennai/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US-based private equity (PE) giant Bain Capital announced on Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire joint control of India’s second-largest gold financier, Manappuram Finance, by purchasing an 18 per cent stake for ₹4,385 crore.
 
The acquisition will be through a preferential allotment of equity and warrants at ₹236 per share, a 30 per cent premium over the six-month average trading price. The deal will trigger a mandatory open offer to purchase an additional 26 per cent stake in the company. The promoter family, led by V P Nandakumar, will hold a 28.9 per cent stake after the deal.
 
The open offer price has been fixed at ₹236 per share. Depending on the open offer subscription, Bain Capital’s post-investment stake will range between 18 per cent and 41.7 per cent on a fully diluted basis (including shares issued upon the exercise of warrants).
 
The deal will be executed through Bain Capital affiliates — BC Asia Investments XXV and BC Asia Investments XIV (Bain Capital) — in partnership with the existing promoters, who will remain fully invested. This strategic investment aims to fuel the company’s next phase of growth and drive transformation by enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening leadership, and expanding its presence across key segments.
 
“This collaboration leverages our deep expertise and commitment to sustainably expanding India’s financial services sector while democratizing access to financial products that foster entrepreneurship and wealth creation across the country,” said Pavninder Singh, partner at Bain Capital.
 
Bain Capital will be classified as a promoter after investment and will jointly control the company with the existing promoters.

Also Read

Manappuram Finance pops 3% ahead of board meet today; key details here

Here's why Manappuram Finance shares rose 2% on March 18; key details here

Muthoot, Manappuram Finance may shine amid rising gold prices: Analysts

Premium

American PE major Bain Capital's deal with Manappuram enters final lap

Manappuram Fin slips 5% on posting mixed Q3 nos; PAT down 52%, rev up 14%

 
“As we embark on the next phase of our growth, we are delighted to welcome Bain Capital as our new partner. Their leadership team is renowned for its commitment to excellence, and their sharp focus on growth will unlock fresh opportunities for Manappuram Finance. We look forward to a successful partnership that drives innovation and sustained success,” said Nandakumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Manappuram Finance.
 
Talks between Manappuram Finance and the PE major began in November 2024. Founded in 1949, Manappuram Finance is a leading non-banking financial institution serving over 6.59 million customers through an extensive network of 5,357 branches and a workforce of 50,795 employees.
 
Bain Capital was advised by Kotak Investment Banking, Boston Consulting Group India, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Ernst & Young LLP, Kirkland & Ellis, and Unaprime Investment Advisors. Manappuram Finance, its affiliates, and existing promoters were advised by Spark Capital and Khaitan & Co.
 
Bain Capital has extensive experience investing in and supporting the growth and leadership of financial services businesses in India and globally, including Axis Bank, 360One Wealth & Asset Management, L&T Finance Holdings, Lionbridge Capital, and esure, among others.
 
“There remains a huge opportunity for the company to accelerate growth in its core segments. We are partnering the family to provide capital for growth and help the company on a professionalisation journey that will enhance operational efficiency and risk management," said Rishi Mandawat, partner at Bain Capital.
 

STRIKE GOLD

   

·         Preferential allotment: Equity and warrants issued at ₹236 per share

 

·         Mandatory open offer: Triggers bid for an additional 26% stake

 

·         Promoter holding: Existing promoters to retain 28.9% after deal

 

·         Joint control: Bain Capital to be classified as a promoter and co-control the company

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prosus-backed fintech firm PayU buys 43.5% stake in Mindgate Solutions

Govt to check Grok's responses for possible violations of India laws

India's first Lego certified store to open in Gurugram in May

Premium

UPI incentive cut worries industry again, calls for MDR grow louder

MF Husain shatters record for modern Indian art, sells for Rs 118.7 crore

Topics :Manappuram Finance Bain capitalStake sale

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story