UPI incentive cut worries industry again, calls for MDR grow louder

A cut in incentives for promoting small-value transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has raised concerns in the fintech industry, prompting calls for either introducing a merchant discount rate (MDR) on the real-time payments system or expanding the incentive outlay in the next financial year.

The industry’s concerns come as the government approved Rs 1,500 crore in a scheme for promoting low-value BHIM-UPI transactions when made from peer-to-merchant (P2M) payments. This was a substantial cut from Rs 3,268 crore in FY24.

"There is still confusion regarding the latest incentive structure for small and large merchants. Will the structure be uniformly applicable to both offline and online merchants, where spending patterns largely differ?" a fintech executive at a third-party payments company said, requesting anonymity.

The Centre has set an incentive rate of 0.15 per cent for transaction values up to Rs 2,000 made to small merchants, while large merchants in the same value bracket will receive no incentive. For transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, there will be no incentive for anyone. "It seems like the structure implies that there will be no incentives provided for transactions over Rs 2,000 to both small and large merchants. A 0.15 per cent structure for values less than Rs 2,000, only for small merchants, may not be feasible depending on the kind of large purchases users make with UPI these days," another fintech executive explained.

The observation comes at a time when higher ticket-sized UPI P2M transactions, which include those exceeding Rs 2,000, have grown nearly twice as fast as UPI P2M transactions overall, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) payment system report. The Payments Council of India (PCI), a representative body for fintech firms, highlighted that Rs 1,500 crore in allocated incentives was inadequate, and the financial sustainability of payment service providers (PSPs) was at severe risk. "Given the current state of the payment service, the industry had expected either higher incentives or the introduction of a controlled MDR for large merchants (with a turnover of more than Rs 40 lakh), but neither has materialised," the body said in a statement.