Home / Industry / News / Prosus-backed fintech firm PayU buys 43.5% stake in Mindgate Solutions

Prosus-backed fintech firm PayU buys 43.5% stake in Mindgate Solutions

The deal will allow PayU to expand into the real-time payment processing market, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

PayU
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prosus-backed fintech firm PayU on Thursday said the company acquired a 43.5 per cent stake in payments infrastructure company Mindgate Solutions for an undisclosed amount.
 
The deal will allow PayU to expand into the real-time payment processing market, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
 
“As person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions increasingly dominate the payments landscape, constituting nearly 60 per cent of all UPI transactions in India, this partnership will enable banks and merchants to meet the evolving needs of consumers through enhanced payment options, higher operational efficiency, and increased revenue opportunities,” PayU said in a statement.
 
Mindgate processes over eight billion monthly transactions and provides payment solutions to banks. The company is present in regions such as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States.
 
“Together, we will enhance the infrastructure that supports seamless financial transactions, delivering exceptional value to banks, merchants, and consumers worldwide. This investment is also consistent with our efforts to support the Indian fintech ecosystem by investing in promising founders and helping them build world-class platforms,” said Anirban Mukherjee, chief executive officer (CEO), PayU.
 
PayU has invested across 16 companies and acquired nine, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. Major investments include those in supply chain financing platform Vayana and consumer lending startup ZestMoney, among others.

Also Read

PayU appoints new risk officer in a streak of new leaderships hires

HPZ Token scam: Fintechs deny reports of ED probe, freezing of accounts

Prosus plans to list Indian digital payments, lending firm 'PayU' in 2025

Hindalco unveils new identity, tagline to mark transformation strategy

Speaker uses Rule 349 to disallow Oppn members from wearing slogan T-shirts

 
In 2024, PayU invested $5 million in a seed round in cross-border payments platform BriskPe.
 
The Mumbai-based payments firm had said it would use the funding to improve its product and service offerings, expand its team, and scale its services.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to check Grok's responses for possible violations of India laws

India's first Lego certified store to open in Gurugram in May

Premium

UPI incentive cut worries industry again, calls for MDR grow louder

MF Husain shatters record for modern Indian art, sells for Rs 118.7 crore

5G traffic rises 3x in India due to fixed wireless access boom: Nokia

Topics :PayUFintech firmspayment systemsUnified Payments Interface

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story