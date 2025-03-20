Home / Industry / News / MF Husain shatters record for modern Indian art, sells for Rs 118.7 crore

MF Husain shatters record for modern Indian art, sells for Rs 118.7 crore

The painting, which unfolds across 13 vignettes depicting rural Indian life, fetches nearly twice the previous record

MF Husain's "Untitled (Gram Yatra)", 1954, which sold for $13.8 million, shattering all previous auction records for modern Indian art. Courtesy: Christie's
MF Husain's "Untitled (Gram Yatra)", 1954, which sold for $13.8 million, shattering all previous auction records for modern Indian art. Courtesy: Christie's
Veenu Sandhu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The late Maqbool Fida Husain’s monumental painting, Untitled (Gram Yatra), shattered current records for modern Indian art, selling for a staggering Rs 118.7 crore ($13.75 million) at Christie’s New York auction of South Asian modern and contemporary art on Wednesday. This is almost double the previous record of Rs 61.8 crore set by Amrita Sher-Gil's 1937 oil on canvas, titled The Story Teller, in September 2023.
 
Applause erupted at the Rockefeller Centre as the hammer came down to announce the sale of the work that has been largely unseen for 70 years. The winning bid came from an unnamed institution. 
 
“This is a landmark moment and continues the extraordinary upward trajectory of the Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art market,” said Nishad Avari, head of Christie’s South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art, in a statement. The previous record for a Husain was about Rs 26.8 crore ($3.1million) for a painting named Untitled (Reincarnation). It was set in London last year.
 
Spanning nearly 14 feet, Untitled (Gram Yatra), 1954, is a significant milestone in Husain's artistic journey, and an epic survey of Indian society. The painting unfolds across 13 vignettes, each vividly illustrating scenes of rural Indian life. 
 
At the heart of the composition, a man and woman ride an ox-drawn cart, grounding the narrative in India’s agrarian roots. Surrounding this central image are depictions of women milking cows, milling grain, and caring for children — themes that highlight fertility, creation, and renewal, details Christie’s website. A striking image is that of a farmer standing strong, lifting the land in both a literal and symbolic sense – a focus on the foundational role of rural India in shaping the country’s post-Independence identity.
 
The journey of Untitled (Gram Yatra) itself is as compelling as the painting’s narrative. According to Christie’s website, shortly after its completion in 1954, the painting left India and found its way to Norway, where it remained largely unseen for decades. 

Also Read

A walkout in the midst of a 'colourful' Budget, but the mood stayed bright

Ruling on FIR that MF Husain's paintings 'hurt religious sentiments' today

Army chief justifies decision to replace 1971 war painting with new artwork

Sebi considers ESOP relaxation for startup founders ahead of IPOs

KEI, Polycab shares get electric shock, drop upto 15% as Adani enters mkt

 
The piece was acquired by Ukrainian-born Norway-based doctor, Leon Elias Volodarsky, who was in Delhi to establish a thoracic surgery training centre for the World Health Organisation. Volodarsky bequeathed the painting to Oslo University Hospital in 1964. Proceeds from its upcoming sale will support the training of future generations of doctors at the institution, Christie’s said in a statement.
 
The rediscovery of Untitled (Gram Yatra) has reignited excitement among art historians and collectors alike. The painting’s unique blend of European and East Asian influences within an Indian narrative reveals Husain’s global outlook. 
 
Having travelled to China in 1952, the artist encountered painters like Xu Beihong and Qi Baishi, the influence of whose calligraphic brushwork is evident in the painting. Similarly, his travels to Europe in 1953 found him engaging with the works of Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Paul Klee, and Amedeo Modigliani. While their influences, too, are visible in the motifs and the Cubist style, the work remains rooted in the Indian idiom.
 
“If you’re looking for a single artwork that defines modern South Asian art, this is it,” Avari said on Christie’s website. “The painting grapples with what it means to be both South Asian and a modern artist.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

5G traffic rises 3x in India due to fixed wireless access boom: Nokia

Premium

Torrent Power, Gama win tender to supply gas-based power in summer

India's first Lego certified store to open in Gurugram in May

Embassy Developments, Lam Research ink Rs 1,125 cr land deal in Bengaluru

Premium

JioStar brings Brand Spotlight to linear TV this IPL to engage advertisers

Topics :PaintingsIndian artIndian artists

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story