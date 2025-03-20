India's first Lego certified store to open in Gurugram in May

India’s first Lego certified store is set to open at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, in May 2025, with a second store planned for Orion Mall, Bengaluru. The store will be operated in partnership with the Ample Group and offer an interactive retail experience for Lego enthusiasts, according to an official statement.
Spanning over 4,500 square feet, the Gurugram outlet will be the largest Lego certified store in South Asia. It will feature a mix of digital and physical experiences, including 3D models, Lego mosaics inspired by local landmarks, and interactive play areas.
“Our first Lego Certified Store will embody the joy, creativity and universal appeal of Lego building. This milestone brings unique Lego experiences closer to our passionate community of Indian builders and we hope to inspire even more creators across the country while continuing our legacy of imagination and innovation in India,” said Bhavana Mandon, country manager, Lego India.
The store will offer a wide range of Lego sets, including exclusive collections making their debut in India. Other highlights include a ‘Pick A Brick’ wall, where customers can select individual Lego pieces, and the Minifigure Factory, allowing visitors to design and print custom Lego minifigures.
Rajesh Narang, founder & CEO at Ample Group, adds, “Our retail stores are designed to go beyond mere transactions, crafting memorable moments that delight and inspire. Over the years, we've had the honour of bringing some of the world’s most iconic brands closer to Indian consumers.” Following the Gurugram launch, the Bengaluru store is set to open soon, with plans for further expansion in multiple Indian cities.