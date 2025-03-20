India's first Lego certified store to open in Gurugram in May

India’s first Lego certified store is set to open at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, in May 2025, with a second store planned for Orion Mall, Bengaluru. The store will be operated in partnership with the Ample Group and offer an interactive retail experience for Lego enthusiasts, according to an official statement.

Spanning over 4,500 square feet, the Gurugram outlet will be the largest Lego certified store in South Asia. It will feature a mix of digital and physical experiences, including 3D models, Lego mosaics inspired by local landmarks, and interactive play areas.

“Our first Lego Certified Store will embody the joy, creativity and universal appeal of Lego building. This milestone brings unique Lego experiences closer to our passionate community of Indian builders and we hope to inspire even more creators across the country while continuing our legacy of imagination and innovation in India,” said Bhavana Mandon, country manager, Lego India.