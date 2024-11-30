Retailers eye big gains from Black Friday sale as shoppers go all out

Over the past week, Indian smartphones have been buzzing with a flurry of messages advertising discounts surpassing 50 per cent and tempting buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deals, mirroring the high-decibel marketing blitz familiar to American shoppers. Black Friday, traditionally a post-Thanksgiving shopping extravaganza in the US, has captured the imagination of bargain hunters in India like never before. Black Friday, which caught retail attention in India just a couple of years ago, is getting bigger across high streets and online marketplaces. With the festival taking off on an enthusiastic note this season, retailers are betting on at least a high single-digit surge in sales over the next three days. In the times to come, industry players expect the event to rival the massive shopping activity typically seen on Independence Day (August 15) or Republic Day (January 26).

The origins trace back to 1950s Philadelphia, where the term “Black Friday” was coined by police to describe the chaotic post-Thanksgiving crowds. But as this shopping festival becomes a global phenomenon, Indian brands and retailers are increasingly embracing its appeal, adapting it to suit the local market.

Vijay Sales, a leading consumer electronics chain, expects a two-to-threefold spike in sales this weekend, offering steep discounts of up to 70 per cent on products like television panels, refrigerators, and small appliances. “I expect Black Friday weekend to become a more serious event over the next few years. While the concept is still developing in India, it is getting bigger and better every year,” Nilesh Gupta, managing director at Vijay Sales, told Business Standard.

Apparel retailers are also optimistic. The winter chill, coupled with the bustling wedding season, has pushed up demand for thicker clothing and occasion wear.

Pepe Jeans, which started its Black Friday sale online a day early, has already seen a 35 per cent sales jump. “We expect offline sales to pick up as well and anticipate 20 per cent growth over last year’s Black Friday weekend,” said Manish Kapoor, CEO of Pepe Jeans India.

Similarly, V-Mart, a regional retail chain, is reaping the benefits of rising consumer interest in the event. Having launched its Black Friday sales in southern India only last year, the retailer forecasts high single-digit growth this weekend. “Wedding and winter clothing demand is strong, and overall consumer sentiment is better compared to last year,” noted the company’s managing director, Lalit Agarwal. He added that V-Mart stores in South India are offering BOGO and many other schemes to attract shoppers over the next three days.

Online players aren’t sitting this one out, either. Myntra has seen strong traction across categories, including beauty products, winter wear, and luxe brands. “With the onset of winter, winter wear has been popular, and travel accessories have also seen a surge in demand as customers prepare fashion-forward looks for the holiday season,” said a company spokesperson. “Brands including H&M, Mango, Trendyol, and Puma are among customer favourites. We are confident that this strong shopping sentiment will continue into the upcoming winter season."

Meanwhile, Amazon India is making waves with its inaugural Black Friday event, running from November 29 to December 2. The e-commerce giant is pulling out all the stops, offering up to 75 per cent off on mobiles and electronics, along with hefty discounts on brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, Nike, Calvin Klein, and Swarovski more across categories. “The record-breaking success of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 showed the huge appetite that Indian customers have for great value. Now, we’re raising the bar by bringing Amazon’s popular shopping event globally, Black Friday, to India for the first time ever,” said Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president of categories at Amazon India. “This marks another milestone in delivering exceptional value.”

There will be 40-75 per cent off on mobiles, electronics, and accessories and up to 65 per cent off on appliances, Amazon said, adding, there will be 40-70 per cent off on luggage, handbags, and luxury brands.

Whether it's a glittering ethnic wedding dress, the latest smartphone, or a cozy winter jacket, Indian shoppers are embracing the Black Friday buzz — and this is just the beginning.

On bargain hunt Vijay Sales expects sales to be 2-3 times higher than normal weekends Onset of winters and the wedding season is driving sales for apparels Apparel makers expect growth in high single-digit to double digits

