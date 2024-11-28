Amazon's maiden Black Friday Sale in India to kick off from November 29

Amazon has announced its first-ever Black Friday sale in India, set to begin on November 29 and run until December 2. The sale will feature discounts across a wide range of products, including electronics, appliances, and more, with participation from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, and others.

“The record-breaking success of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 showed the huge appetite that Indian customers have for great value. Now, we’re raising the bar by bringing Amazon’s popular shopping event globally, Black Friday, to India for the first time ever on Amazon.in, with savings across electronics, beauty, home appliances, and décor from both Indian and international brands,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice-President, Categories at Amazon India.

Amazon Black Friday Sale in India: Offers

During the sale, customers can avail of a 10 per cent bank discount on select debit and credit cards from HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC. The discount is also applicable on credit equated monthly instalments (EMI). Additional bank cashback offers of up to five per cent are available on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card.

Smartphones, electronics, and accessories will be available with discounts ranging from 40 per cent to 75 per cent. Some of the discounted products include the Apple MacBook Air (M1), Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and the Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED smartwatch. Additionally, the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming console and the Xiaomi 80 cm HD Ready Google LED TV will also be available at discounted prices.

Select home appliances, such as refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, will be offered with discounts of up to 65 per cent.