Trilegal partners with AI platform Lucio to boost legal efficiency

In a move that underscores the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across industries, Trilegal, a leading law firm, has partnered with AI platform Lucio. By integrating Lucio’s AI suite, Trilegal aims to automate routine tasks, allowing lawyers to focus on high-value work, the company said in a release.

“Technology is transforming industries, including the legal sector, and as complexities increase, firms must adopt advanced solutions to enhance efficiency. By using Lucio’s AI platform, we are able to improve service delivery and overall client experience,” said Sridhar Gorthi and Nishant Parikh, partners at Trilegal.

Since May 2024, Lucio — developed by lawyers — has processed over 100,000 documents and 8 million pages of text. Lucio helps in summarisation, assisting in managing voluminous case files and information.

"Lawyers face constant cognitive load, not from legal reasoning but from repetitive, non-legal tasks. At Lucio, our vision is to alleviate this burden by equipping lawyers with tools to focus on more meaningful, impactful work. Trilegal’s adoption of Lucio is a significant step in transforming how legal professionals work in India,” said Vasu Aggarwal and Darsan G, founders of Lucio.

A recent Thomson Reuters report highlighted AI's growing role in the legal sector, with over half of industry participants seeing it as a tool to reduce administrative tasks, while 70 per cent expecting it to aid in document drafting.

Industry experts say AI algorithms have numerous applications in the legal industry. By analysing data patterns, AI can predict case outcomes, enabling lawyers to make informed decisions. Additionally, AI can facilitate contract review and drafting, reducing errors and enhancing efficiency.