Home / Industry / News / Bluechip companies lift benchmark indices after three days of losses

Bluechip companies lift benchmark indices after three days of losses

RIL, L&T, ITC account for bulk of the gains

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The benchmark indices snapped their three-day losing streak on the back of gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and ITC.

Most global markets traded with caution ahead of the monetary policy decision by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The Sensex also pared nearly 200 points of gains from the day’s high of 66,897. The index ended the session at 66,707, a gain of 351 points or 0.5 per cent. The Nifty50 ended the session at 19,778, gaining 97 points or 0.5 per cent. The India Vix index rose 2.1 per cent to 10.46.

Analysts said that ahead of the crucial Fed announcement, most traders shifted focus to stock-specific action.

RIL rose 1.8 per cent and made a 124-point contribution to index gains. Shares of the oil-to-retail conglomerate rose after news reports suggested that Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy a minority stake in the group's retail arm.

According to reports, the Qatar Investment Authority is considering a $1-billion investment in Reliance Retail Ventures for a stake of about 1 per cent, valuing the business at around $100 billion.

Also on Wednesday, L&T rose 3.3 per cent and was the best-performing stock and the second-biggest contributor to the Sensex gains. Its shares finished at a new record on the back of strong quarterly results and Rs 10,000-crore share buyback announcement. L&T reported a 46.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the June quarter of the 2023-24 financial year (Q1FY24), beating estimates on the back of improved operational performance and higher other income. The company's order book also crossed the Rs 4 trillion mark for the first time.

Shares of ITC recovered after a three-day losing streak and rose 2.14 per cent. The stock fell nearly 6 per cent in the last three sessions after announcing plans to spin off its hotel business.

Buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also helped boost sentiment. FPIs bought shares worth Rs 923 crore, while the domestic institutional investors were net buyers to the tune of Rs 470 crore.

The investor wealth on the BSE rose by Rs 1.3 lakh crore on Wednesday.

The market breadth was favourable, with 1,839 stocks advancing and 1,708 declining on the BSE. Telecom stocks gained the most, and their index on BSE rose 2.3 per cent.

Analysts said that the market is witnessing buying at lower levels after three days of consolidation.

Ajit Mishra, senior vice president, technical research, Religare Broking, said that Wednesday's bounce back shows that the bulls are not in the mood to loosen their grip, citing significant support around the 19,300-19,500 zone.

"However, any negative surprise from the global front might result in extended consolidation. Meanwhile, traders focus on sectors showing higher relative strength and pre plan their exits."

Infosys, which rose 1.07 per cent, Axis Bank, which rose 1.5 per cent, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which rose 1.1 per cent were the other big contributors to index gains.

"The earnings season will pick up pace in the coming days. While companies in the IT sector reported decent order wins, revenue has remained under pressure due to client spending cuts. Consumption expenditure remains muted due to elevated price levels. Investors will follow the management commentary and monitor macroeconomic data for further cues," said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.


Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

ITC's FMCG revenue up 20% in FY23 as it aims to de-risk from tobacco biz

ITC approves demerger of hotel business to form new entity 'ITC Hotels'

ITC dips 4% after board gives in-principle approval to demerge hotel biz

Middle-class Indians earning Rs 2.5-10 lakh to drive e-commerce growth

Delhi High Court's Paypal order to impact fintech compliance costs

As Tata reimagines Air India brand, its Maharaja mascot may become history

Women workers to be impacted more than men by AI wave, says McKinsey

Properties in Dubai more affordable than suburban Mumbai: Danube Group

Topics :Larsen & ToubroReliance IndustriesITC

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story