Home / Industry / News / Brnd.Me sells MensXP parent ILN to RPSG Group in portfolio overhaul

Brnd.Me sells MensXP parent ILN to RPSG Group in portfolio overhaul

Brnd.Me sells India Lifestyle Network, which owns MensXP, to RPSG Group in a reported $9 million deal as part of a strategic move to focus on core consumer brand verticals

Brnd.Me
Brnd.Me said the firm is profitable with strong positive cash flows and owns brands that are global leaders in their spaces. (Photo: Company Website)
BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Brnd.Me, the roll-up e-commerce company formerly known as Mensa Brands, has divested India Lifestyle Network—the parent of men’s lifestyle platform MensXP—to Kolkata-based RPSG Group, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The company confirmed the transaction but declined to disclose financial terms.
 
“Yes, we have sold ILN Network to RPSG Group. We have taken some strategic calls to simplify our portfolio, which led to the divestment of some of our financial and non-strategic assets, including ILN. We cannot disclose financial details regarding the same,” the company said in a statement.
 
The all-cash transaction was reportedly valued at approximately $9 million, marking a sharp decline from the roughly $60 million price tag Brnd.Me paid for the asset—representing a drop of about 85 per cent in valuation.
 
Brnd.Me said the firm is profitable with strong positive cash flows and owns brands that are global leaders in their spaces. The company also clarified that it is not looking to sell any of its businesses to raise funds. It has two clearly defined verticals: health and wellness, contributing 60 per cent of revenue, and lifestyle, which accounts for the remaining 40 per cent.
 
“We foresee tremendous growth potential for our current brands, both domestically as well as internationally, and believe that the time is right to build global brands from India—and Brnd.Me is leading this change,” the company added. 
 
In December 2022, Mensa Brand Technologies Pvt Ltd—the parent company behind several direct-to-consumer labels under the Mensa Brands umbrella—teamed up with India Lifestyle Network to acquire a portfolio of digital lifestyle properties from Times Internet. The deal included the men’s platform MensXP, the women-focused site iDiva, and the creator marketing firm Hypp. Financial terms were not disclosed.
 
At the time, Mensa said the acquisitions were aimed at strengthening its digital brand-building capabilities and driving synergies in its push to create a next-generation, digital-first consumer business.
 
The company had noted that the platforms collectively attracted 40 million monthly users and 250 million monthly content views.
 
In May 2023, Mensa Brands laid off around 30 employees from India Lifestyle Network (ILN).
 
In November 2021, Mensa Brands had raised $135 million at a valuation of nearly $1.2 billion, making it the fastest Indian start-up to reach unicorn status.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Israel-Iran tensions cloud India's tea export prospects in West Asia

Nearly 80% of Indian shoppers discover new products via social media: Meta

Karnataka HC refuses to stay halt on bike taxis; services to stop June 16

Reliance Jio widens lead over Vodafone Idea across key telecom circles

UK edtech Pearson to grow India team by 43% over next three years

Topics :lifestylee-commerce companiesdigital media

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story