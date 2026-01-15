Business deals worth ₹500 cr expected at India Food Expo 2026 in Lucknow

Business deals worth ₹500 crore are expected to be signed at the three-day India Food Expo 2026 starting Friday in Lucknow, said the organisers, as Uttar Pradesh (UP) seeks to be the “investment destination” for farm and food industries.

The event organised by the Indian Industries Association (IIA) in partnership with Invest UP agency and the state’s Department of Horticulture & Food Processing will showcase the food processing, packaging, cold chain, and allied industries.

Expo Chairman Chetan Bhalla said the event will bolster the Uttar Pradesh government’s vision of setting up 75,000 new food processing units across the state.

According to IIA, the expo will help investments and business-to-business deals in the state. Deals worth ₹500 crore are expected to be signed during the event.

“UP is among the leading agricultural and horticultural-producing states, and it has one of the most progressive food policies. The Expo will showcase UP as a prominent investment destination in the farm and food processing sectors," Bhalla said.