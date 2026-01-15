Business deals worth ₹500 cr expected at India Food Expo 2026 in Lucknow

The government wants agriculture and allied activities to contribute $1 trillion to the state’s Gross State Domestic Product by 2047.
Rahul Kumar, deputy chief executive officer of SLMG Beverages, which is among the top Coca-Cola bottlers in North India, said the single window facilitation of the government’s Invest UP agency has played a key role in the increasing investment basket in Uttar Pradesh.
UP is developing food processing facilities and cold storage units in Agra and Farrukhabad districts. The state has developed 15 agro parks in Bareilly, Barabanki, Varanasi, Gorakhpur etc.
The UP Food Processing Industry Policy 2023, which supports projects ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹50 crore, offers production-based subsidies, interest subvention, and exemptions on land and stamp duty.