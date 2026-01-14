Delivery partners say no change on ground as 10-min claims are dropped

The changes follow a meeting held last week in which Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives from several qcom platforms, including Blinkit, Zomato, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, to address concerns around delivery timelines and pressure on gig workers. The labour ministry, however, has not issued any formal written directive or notification mandating changes to branding or advertising.
Despite the rollback of 10-minute messaging on consumer-facing apps, some references continue to remain. These include Zepto’s LinkedIn page, the title tag of Flipkart Minutes’ website, the meta description of Swiggy Instamart’s website, and BigBasket’s app download messaging.
A source aware of developments at Zepto said the company has initiated the process of removing the 10-minute branding, and that these changes will be reflected gradually across online platforms. The source added that the company’s operations are continuing as usual.