Delivery partners say no change on ground as 10-min claims are dropped

Delivery workers say companies have not communicated any changes to timelines or incentives, even as quick-commerce platforms remove 10-minute delivery claims from consumer-facing apps

Quick-commerce platforms, including Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, have followed market leader Blinkit in dropping the “10-minute delivery” claim from their mobile applications after government intervention
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 8:38 PM IST
Delivery partners say there has been little change on the ground, with quick-commerce (qcom) operations continuing largely as before, even as platforms remove the promise of “10-minute delivery” from their consumer-facing apps. Companies, riders say, have not communicated any revisions to delivery timelines or work expectations.
 
Delivery partners working across multiple qcom platforms told Business Standard that they have received no formal communication from their employers and that delivery timelines, incentive structures, and rider-facing apps remain unchanged.
 
Rakesh, a Noida-based delivery rider working with Swiggy Instamart, said reports about the end of 10-minute delivery have not translated into changes in his day-to-day work. “I saw in the news that the 10-minute delivery service is ending, but the company has not said anything about it. Orders are coming as usual, and no changes in delivery timelines have been made so far,” he said.
 
Similarly, a delivery rider handling grocery and Cafe orders for Zepto said the company has not communicated any changes related to delivery schedules on its rider app.
 
Worker groups say this disconnect between public messaging and operational practice remains a concern. The Karnataka App-based Workers Union (KAWU) said that while the removal of advertisements featuring “10-minute delivery” is a positive step, delivery workers have yet to see any meaningful impact. “Now, we need to make it real: Implement the 10-minute service ban on the ground and for all sectors. As long as apps still show impossible delivery times, delivery and packaging workers will be pressured to meet unsafe, unhealthy standards. The Blinkit app still shows sub-10-minute delivery after publicly announcing it has ended 10-minute delivery,” the union said in a statement.
 
Quick-commerce platforms including Swiggy Instamart and Zepto have followed market leader Blinkit in dropping the “10-minute delivery” claim from their mobile applications, after government intervention over safety concerns related to gig workers. Swiggy now describes itself as a “grocery delivery app,” while Zepto has changed its app description from “delivered in 10 minutes” to “delivered in minutes.” Blinkit was the first to revise its principal tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep,” a move later mirrored by other qcom players.
 
Beyond the top three platforms, BigBasket and Flipkart Minutes have also moved away from speed-driven messaging in their branding.
 
The changes follow a meeting held last week in which Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives from several qcom platforms, including Blinkit, Zomato, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, to address concerns around delivery timelines and pressure on gig workers. The labour ministry, however, has not issued any formal written directive or notification mandating changes to branding or advertising.
 
Despite the rollback of 10-minute messaging on consumer-facing apps, some references continue to remain. These include Zepto’s LinkedIn page, the title tag of Flipkart Minutes’ website, the meta description of Swiggy Instamart’s website, and BigBasket’s app download messaging.
 
A source aware of developments at Zepto said the company has initiated the process of removing the 10-minute branding, and that these changes will be reflected gradually across online platforms. The source added that the company’s operations are continuing as usual.
 
At Flipkart Minutes, a source said the company has always complied with government rules and regulations and has begun making the necessary branding changes. “The delivery cut-off is always within 10-30 minutes, and workers have never been forced to stick to strict timelines,” the source said.
 
Similarly, a person aware of the matter at Amazon Now said the company has consistently followed the law of the land and will initiate the process of making the required changes to its application once verbal or written guidance is received from authorities. The Amazon Now app continues to display “10-minutes” in its icon.
 

Topics :doorstep deliverygig economyLabour Ministry

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

