Delivery partners say no change on ground as 10-min claims are dropped

Worker groups say this disconnect between public messaging and operational practice remains a concern. The Karnataka App-based Workers Union (KAWU) said that while the removal of advertisements featuring “10-minute delivery” is a positive step, delivery workers have yet to see any meaningful impact. “Now, we need to make it real: Implement the 10-minute service ban on the ground and for all sectors. As long as apps still show impossible delivery times, delivery and packaging workers will be pressured to meet unsafe, unhealthy standards. The Blinkit app still shows sub-10-minute delivery after publicly announcing it has ended 10-minute delivery,” the union said in a statement.