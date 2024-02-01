Home / Industry / News / Cabinet approves signing of India-UAE Bilateral Investment Treaty

Cabinet approves signing of India-UAE Bilateral Investment Treaty

The two nations have also implemented a free trade agreement in May 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government on Thursday approved the signing and ratification of a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The pact would help promote investments between the two countries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today has given its approval for signing and ratification of BIT between India and the UAE," an official statement said.

The treaty is expected to improve the confidence of investors, especially large investors, resulting in an increase in foreign investments and overseas direct investment (ODI) opportunities, the statement said, adding that this may have a positive impact on employment generation.

"The approval is expected to increase investments in India and is likely to help in realising the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat by encouraging domestic manufacturing, reducing import dependence, increasing exports etc," it added.

The two nations have also implemented a free trade agreement in May 2022.

India received an FDI of $ 16.7 billion between April 2000 and September 2023.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Cabinet approves royalty rates for mining of Lithium, 2 other minerals

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Assam Cabinet approves new bill for development of tourism sector

India's aviation sector needs to clarify insolvency laws, says ACG

Strict legal action if manual scavenging is practised: Karnataka CM

Laser strikes against aircraft including planes surged to new record: FAA

GNIDA plans to allot 44 industrial plots, expects Rs 5,000 cr revenue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Cabinet CommitteesCabinet approvesIndia-UAE tradeindia-uae pactIndia-UAE

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story