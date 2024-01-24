Home / Industry / News / Cabinet clears Rs 8,500 cr incentive scheme for coal gasification projects

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 4:49 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 8,500 crore incentive scheme for coal gasification projects, sources said.

The adoption of gasification technology in India is expected to reduce the country's reliance on imports of natural gas, methanol, ammonia and other essential products.

The government is targeting to gasify 100 million tonnes (MT) of coal by 2030.

In gasification process, coal is partially oxidised by air, oxygen, steam, or carbon dioxide under controlled conditions to produce a liquid fuel known as syngas. Syngas or synthesis gas can be used for power generation and to make methanol as well.

Topics :PLI schemeCabinetimportnatural gasCoal

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

