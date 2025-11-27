CAFE weight relief for small cars will favour 1 firm: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

The proposed special exemption for petrol cars under 909 kg in the upcoming CAFE-3 carbon dioxide emissions regulation will favour a “single company”, hamper research and development (R&D) and “adversely” affect transition to electric vehicles (EV) in India, said Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an economic think tank affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“The simple conclusion is that relaxing CAFÉ-3 norms for lesser weight cars will actually hamper R&D in India,” he said in a post on social media website LinkedIn.

“This sector, which has been showing fairly healthy growth and has also been meeting sustainability and safety standards, will suddenly face the problem of lopsided growth, in favour of low weight cars with no benefit to the consumer and will favour a single company, impacting fair competition, dwarfing the growth of the overall sector. This is also likely to adversely affect transition to electric vehicles,” he added.