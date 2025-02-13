Campa Cola replaces Thums Up to co-present IPL 2025, spends Rs 200 crore

Reliance Consumer Products-owned beverage brand, Campa Cola has secured the co-presenting rights for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) , considered the second most visible sponsorship deal, according to a report by The Economic Times. The deal is fixed for Rs 200 crore, bringing competition in India’s beverage market, which is dominated by global players like Coca-Cola.

According to the news report, in IPL’s last season, these rights were with Coca Cola’s Thums Up with the same amount of Rs 200 crore.

“The co-presenting / co-powered property is a plum slot. This is the first summer where all cola companies will compete nationally, as till last year, Campa was still restricted to select markets. The brand acquiring such a large national property shows its intent to scale up rapidly pan-India,” an executive from Campa Cola told The Economic Times.

Reliance’s push for its sports drinks

READ: Torrent Group to acquire a majority stake in Gujarat Titans Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) will heavily promote its sports drink, Spinner, and RasKik Gluco Energy, both priced at Rs 10, with advertising debuting during the IPL, executives told The Economic Times. Spinner, co-created with former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, has also signed sponsorship deals with four IPL teams—Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola will maintain its partnerships with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders while securing additional sponsorship slots. It also plans to leverage its tie-up with Domino’s, which operates over 1,000 stores, following Jubilant FoodWorks' acquisition of a 40 per cent stake in Coca-Cola’s bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), in December.

IPL ad revenue to increase by 8-10 per cent

Media buying executives estimate that IPL 2025’s combined ad revenue from TV and OTT platforms will rise by 8-10 per cent over last year to reach around Rs 4,500 crore.

The March-July summer months account for over half of annual soft drink sales. This year, the T20 league, which began in 2008, will run from March 21 to May 25.

A December report by consultancy firm Brand Finance valued the cumulative brand worth of IPL franchises at $12 billion in 2024, marking a 13 per cent year-over-year increase from 2009’s $2 billion. It also noted that Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore each surpassed a $100 million brand value for the first time.