Study finds widespread 'dark patterns' in India's ride-hailing apps

Forced cancellations, hidden fees and manipulative prompts plague users as survey shows eight in ten riders report deceptive design practices

Over 80% of ride-hailing app users in India face dark patterns like forced cancellations, hidden charges, and manipulative designs, finds a LocalCircles survey. | Representative Image
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:06 PM IST
Dark patterns, or deceptive business practices, are pervasive in Indian ride-hailing apps, with forced cancellations, hidden fees, nagging and manipulative interfaces being particularly rampant, finds a study by LocalCircles, a leading community social media platform.
 
“Over eight in ten app taxi users surveyed in India report the presence of dark patterns such as bait and switch, forced action, nagging and interface interference on taxi aggregator platforms,” said the survey.
 
App-based taxis have seen significant growth in India, transforming urban mobility with convenience and real-time services. However, consumers often face persistent issues such as surge pricing, frequent ride cancellations by drivers, long waiting times and concerns over passenger safety.
 
While the government has introduced regulations to address these and other dark patterns such as hidden fees and manipulative interfaces, user dissatisfaction remains high, with ongoing challenges in driver conduct and overall service quality. Acting on an increasing number of complaints about various deceptive tactics used by app-based taxi services, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) earlier this year issued notices to top ride-hailing platforms for employing dark patterns.
 
The LocalCircles survey received 94,000 responses from app taxi users located in over 282 districts of the country. Sixty-one per cent of respondents were men, while 39 per cent were women.
 
The new study shows that dark patterns are widely used by app-based taxi platforms in India. Fifty-nine per cent of app-based taxi users surveyed said they had experienced drip pricing or hidden charges (other than taxes) being levied. These were not disclosed upfront but were added when their ride transaction concluded.
 
Ninety per cent of app-based taxi users surveyed said they had experienced forced action, where they were made to cancel a ride and pay a penalty. However, it was the platform or its driver that became unwilling to provide the service that users had signed up for.
 
In June, days after Union Minister Pralhad Joshi asked the CCPA to investigate why ride-hailing apps were nudging users for tips before the ride even began, the apps quietly introduced the ‘voluntary tip’ feature. Now, when users are booking a ride, the advance tip option comes with a small label that spells out ‘voluntary’. While the apps assure that “riders can skip the tip, and the app won’t hold their ride,” rising complaints on social media show that drivers of app-based taxi services continue to cancel rides at the last moment for no specified reason.
 
The LocalCircles study found that 78 per cent of app-based taxi users surveyed had experienced the “nagging” dark pattern on platforms. Here, repeated pop-ups or prompts keep appearing, asking users to add advance tips, subscribe to a plan or enable notifications. This happens even after they decline to do so, with no option to disable them permanently.
 
Many app-based taxi platforms attract riders by showing a short wait time for the nearest taxi after they share their destination, but the time increases upon booking confirmation. This is a widely used dark pattern, as 86 per cent of app-based taxi users surveyed said they had experienced the bait-and-switch approach by platforms.
 
According to the survey, 84 per cent of app-based taxi users surveyed said they had experienced interface interference by platforms. Here, important options such as cancelling a ride, removing add-ons or opting out of subscriptions are hidden, displayed in very small fonts or designed in a way that makes them difficult to notice.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

