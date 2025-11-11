Home / Industry / News / India Deep Tech Alliance to invest about $10-15 million in start-ups

Kumar, former India head of KPMG, said Celesta will bet on start-ups in the space and biotech sectors while also looking out for AI companies that work with global capability centres (GCCs) in India

Avik Das
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA), a consortium of venture capital funds and large corporations such as Nvidia and Qualcomm, will look to invest about $10–15 million in start-ups across space, semiconductor, artificial intelligence (AI), and defence, two executives of member venture capital (VC) funds said.
 
IDTA was unveiled at Semicon India earlier this year with an initial capital commitment of $1 billion from global and Indian investors. Some of the founding members include Celesta Capital, Accel, Premji Invest, Venture Catalysts, Blume VC, Gaja Capital, Ideaspring, and Tenacity Ventures.
 
“Most of the funding will be in seed or Series A and Series B rounds, though each fund has a different style of investing,” Arun Kumar, managing partner, Celesta Capital, said in an interaction. “Our target is about $10–15 million in each company, as most funds are reserved for the successful stages.”
 
Kumar, former India head of KPMG, said Celesta will bet on start-ups in the space and biotech sectors while also looking out for AI companies that work with global capability centres (GCCs) in India.
 
Deep-tech start-up funding in India surged 78 per cent to $1.6 billion last year, but still accounted for only about one-fifth of the $7.4 billion raised overall, according to a report by industry body Nasscom.
 
The reason is that most of these companies have long development timelines, and the path to profitability remains unclear — a factor that often deters private equity and VC funds, which look for a fixed time horizon to exit and maximise returns.
 
Last week, Nvidia joined the alliance, which should provide greater fillip to the deep-tech start-up ecosystem. Qualcomm Ventures, Activate AI, Info Edge Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, and Kalaari Capital are among the new investors joining the IDTA.
 
Nvidia, which has joined as a founding member and strategic advisor to the group, will provide technical guidance, training, and policy inputs to help Indian deep-tech start-ups adopt its AI and computing tools.
 
Ravi Kiran Vadapally of Premji Invest said his company will focus on defence and semiconductor firms as part of its investment strategy.
 
“Each VC has committed to invest about $125 million over the next three to five years. It is the best way to channel capital to founders and provide a single voice to the government. It is ecosystem creation that needs to be done, which is holding back the development of large deep-tech companies in India,” he added.
 
IDTA is designed to build on the momentum of India’s recently launched Research, Development and Innovation Scheme, a Rs 1 lakh-crore initiative to scale research and development across strategic technology sectors.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

