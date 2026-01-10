CAQM conducts special inspection of industrial units in Naraina Cantonment

Pursuant to directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a special joint inspection drive was conducted on January 8 (Thursday) in the Cantonment Board (CB) Area of Naraina, Delhi, in response to complaints received from members of the All Naraina Residents Welfare Samati regarding the operation of polluting industrial units in residential premises.

According to a release by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the inspection was carried out jointly by Flying Squads of CAQM, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board, with the objective of verifying compliance with prevailing environmental norms and land-use regulations.

During the inspection drive, all locations mentioned in the complaint were visited, and every industrial unit found operational at the time of inspection was examined. In total, 21 industrial units were inspected across the CB Area of Naraina. The inspection revealed that 19 out of the 21 units fall under the category of "Household Industries" as per the provisions of the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2021; however, they do not possess the NOC. While the remaining two units were not listed under permissible household industries. As per the Consent Policy of DPCC and in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, household industries operating in residential areas are required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the High Powered Committee constituted under the Chairmanship of the Commissioner of Industries, Government of NCT of Delhi.