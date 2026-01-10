Indian professionals return home amid US visa uncertainty under Trump

The past year has witnessed a notable rise in Indian professionals returning from the United States, driven by growing immigration uncertainty and tighter visa scrutiny under President Donald Trump’s second term, according to an Economic Times report.

While technology professionals account for the bulk of this so-called reverse brain drain, senior and mid-level executives from sectors such as consumer goods and services are also heading back to India in larger numbers than in previous years. Most returnees were employed in the US on non-immigrant visas, including H-1B and L-1 permits, the report said.

Many of these professionals were earning annual salaries ranging between $150,000 and $400,000, underscoring the scale of the shift. Recruiters said heightened visa uncertainty, coupled with frequent policy changes, has made long-term career planning in the US increasingly difficult.

According to the report, more than a dozen CXOs from consumer technology firms have returned to India over the past year to take up senior leadership roles. In one instance, a senior executive at a multinational packaged foods company relocated to India last September after spending a decade in the US. The executive cited growing uncertainty around visa policies over the past 12 months, despite previously turning down multiple India-based offers. Expanding opportunities in India have also played a key role. The returnees are increasingly finding roles in global capability centres (GCCs), semiconductor and electric vehicle companies, established start-ups, conglomerates and technology consulting firms. Experts noted that India’s status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy has strengthened its appeal.