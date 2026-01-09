Homegrown perfume brands smell strong growth through capital infusion

Moreover, Fraganotes is aiming to establish itself as a category-defining brand in the premium affordable segment over the next three years, with an eye to global visibility.
Bengaluru-headquartered HIRA Fragrances, owned by Meolaa, plays in the premium segment. Meolaa raised $6 million in a pre-Series A round in October. Of that 30-35 per cent, or about $2-2.2 million, will be deployed in HIRA over the next 12-18 months.
“The objective is distribution depth, repeat rates, and contribution margins, not just footprint,” said Ishita Sawant, founder of Meolaa. In the next year, HIRA will focus on a pan-Indian expansion through marketplaces, quick commerce, and direct-to-consumer channels. Over 12-24 months, the brand is planning to enter travel retail and cross-border ecommerce, targeting the Gulf and the US.