Homegrown perfume brands smell strong growth through capital infusion

Homegrown luxury brands are raising capital to capture a chunk of the country’s growing fragrance market, in which imported products and mass deodorants have long been predominant.

House of EM5, an Indore-based brand led by Shashank Chourey, exemplifies the speed at which new-age fragrance products are scaling up.

The brand shipped just 900 online orders in its first year (2022-23). Today, it processes more than 2,000 orders a day and sells nearly 80,000 bottles a month.

The company’s manufacturing centre, of 30,000 square feet and with a capacity of producing 60,000-80,000 units a month, is saturated. A new 100,000-square foot unit in Indore is coming up and will have a monthly capacity of 200,000 units.

Its best-selling fragrances include Aghori, Nomade, and Afgano while upcoming launches such as Kashmir, Chambal, and Madhushala-blends aim to deepen its portfolio. The brand plans to enter bath and body categories while staying focused on fragrance-led products.

In the past three years, the perfume brand has generated about ₹200 crore in turnover and is targeting ₹500 crore over the next three years.

Chourey said the company was profitable and not in immediate need for fresh capital though investor interest remained strong.

House of EM5 raised capital from Aman Gupta, cofounder of boat, and has invested ₹5-6 crore in operations and expansion so far.

“We always wanted to play in the premium segment,” said founder Adil Qadri, noting that the mass segment was already crowded.

According to a report of Motilal Oswal, in December last year, India’s fragrance market, valued at $2 billion, is projected to reach $4.08 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow to 120.7 million users by 2029.

Offline expansion is on the road map, starting with Indore, followed by a global pilot through Amazon First in markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Australia, the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and Canada.

However, growth is deliberately capped at 10-15 per cent annually. “We believe in slow growth instead of rushing.”

The brand operates 49-50 stores in cities such as Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, and Ahmedabad, and plans to expand those to 111 over the next 2.5-3 years.

The brand currently sells 250,000-300,000 bottles and produces inventories four to five months in advance through third-party manufacturing partnership in Maharashtra.

Men aged 18-35 account for 70-80 per cent of buyers. Internationally, the brand has a presence in Dubai and sells online in the UK, the US, Canada, and Saudi Arabia, with plans to open overseas stores in the next two to three years.

For Fraganotes, based in New Delhi and founded by Garima Kakkar in 2022, said the brand was born out of a gap between aspirational international fragrances and affordable but low-performance local options.