Netflix's India decade: From 'HBO moment' to a hunt for mass reach

Globally, Netflix is the largest paid-streaming service, with $39 billion in revenues and over 300 million subscribers. But “India is the first market where Netflix is not number one,” says Vivek Couto, chief executive officer and executive director at Media Partners Asia. “Netflix arrived as the original streaming service in India and accelerated the whole move to streaming,” says Nair. Until then, most broadcasters saw YouTube and other online platforms largely as catch-up viewing. At the time, there were barely 100 million unique visitors online, and likely only about half had bandwidth good enough to watch an entire series or film.