Home / Industry / News / CBIC clarifies on display assembly of phones for levy of 10% import duty

CBIC clarifies on display assembly of phones for levy of 10% import duty

It said certain cases of misdeclaration by importers were intercepted by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and other field formations and demand notices were issued in certain cases as well

mobile phone, mobile manufacturing
ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said this circular is a big relief to the industry and will avoid unnecessary litigation.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The CBIC on Friday listed out parts or components, such as touch panel, cover glass, LED backlight, which constitute the display assembly of a mobile phone and will attract 10 per cent import duty.

It also said components, including frame, SIM tray, side keys like power/volume button, when fitted/attached to the display assembly, that integrated display assembly can be imported at the concessional 10 per cent customs duty.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a circular, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said currently a concessional basic custom duty (BCD) rate of 10 per cent is imposed on display assembly for use in manufacture of a cellular mobile phone and a nil BCD rate on inputs or parts for use in manufacture of a display assembly for use in manufacture of a cellular mobile phone.

It said certain cases of misdeclaration by importers were intercepted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and other field formations and demand notices were issued in certain cases as well.
 

With the industry facing "interpretational challenges" with regard to display assembly of cellular mobile phones, a committee constituted with officials from both CBIC and MeitY, recommended a principle that may be used to determine the interpretation of display assembly for extending the concessional BCD rate.

If the display assembly is imported with the items/components, including receiver mesh, speaker net, support frame, and antenna pin, which are fabricated, embedded, fitted or attached with the assembly, the whole integrated assembly should also be treated as a display assembly of a cellular mobile phone, attracting a BCD rate of 10 per cent.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said this circular is a big relief to the industry and will avoid unnecessary litigation.

Also Read

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile arrives on Android and iOS platforms in India

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile set to launch globally on Mar 21: Know details

Australia to grow more yellow chana after India removes 40% import duty

Centre may reduce import duty for Tesla in lieu of an EV factory in India

Govt looking to cut import duty on mobile phone components: Report

GSTN rolls out form for tobacco manufacturers to report inputs, outputs

Ramoji Rao: The man who lived as interface between business and politics

India-Pakistan World Cup clash could fetch $4,800 a second in ad spend

Road network expansion to pose big challenge for air cargo: IndiGo

Vande Bharat average speed down from 84 to 76 kmph in 3 years: RTI response

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :taxImport taxMobile phones

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story