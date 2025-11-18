Andhra to host India's first giga-scale electric air taxi hub in Anantapur

Days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced the rolling out of India’s first drone taxis in the state within two years, his government has partnered with Karnataka-based Sarla Aviation to establish India’s first giga-scale electric air taxi manufacturing ecosystem. The facility will be one of the world’s largest eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) production hubs.

The facility will come up at Anantapur and will be modelled on global advanced-air-mobility hubs like California and Munich, anchoring India firmly on the map of next-generation aviation. The Accel-funded Sarla’s transformative project will be called the ‘Sky Factory’ and will see an investment of Rs 1,300 crore, marking one of the most ambitious eVTOL initiatives in the world.

The partnership was sealed at the CII Partnership Summit 2025, where Sarla Aviation and the Andhra Pradesh Airport Development Corporation Ltd (APADCL) signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU), setting the stage for a fully integrated eVTOL cluster. Addressing the summit, Naidu had announced that the state will see drone taxis within two years. The first phase of the project will see an investment commitment of Rs 330 crore and the development of a 150-acre manufacturing and testing campus in Thimmasamduram, Kalyanadurg Mandal. Equipped with cutting-edge production lines, research and development centres, composite labs and a dedicated 2 km runway for DGCA-certified flight testing, the site will create a seamless value chain for building, testing, certifying and maintaining eVTOL aircraft. The project will generate high-value employment, including 40 specialised jobs and 140 indirect jobs by 2027, with future plans to expand to an additional 350 acres in Phase 2.

Once fully operational, the Sky Factory will be one of the world’s largest eVTOL production hubs, with the capacity to manufacture up to 1,000 next-gen aircraft annually, including flagship platforms such as the “Shunya” hybrid VTOL and a range of indigenously produced electrical harness systems, landing-gear assemblies and advanced composite structures. “With the world’s biggest Sky Factory, we want to make India the nerve centre for the next era of flight. This giga facility will shape the aircraft of the future, create thousands of high-skill jobs, and establish India as a global force in sustainable aerial mobility. Our goal is simple: let India design, build, test, fly and operate the world’s most advanced eVTOL systems from one integrated campus,” said Rakesh Gaonkar, co-founder and CTO of Sarla Aviation. The Government of Andhra Pradesh, through APADCL, will serve as a strategic facilitator to fast-track project implementation and ensure ecosystem readiness. This collaboration represents a major stride in the state’s mission to become India’s capital of advanced manufacturing, aerospace innovation and green mobility technologies.