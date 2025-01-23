Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / CCPA notices sent to Ola, Uber over Android-iOS fare differences: Joshi

CCPA notices sent to Ola, Uber over Android-iOS fare differences: Joshi

Differential pricing has stirred widespread discussion online with netizens sharing screenshots of how companies charge different prices for the same product/service from iPhones and Android users

Uber
The issue stirred widespread discussion after a social media post went viral, showing screenshots of Uber charging significantly different fares for the same ride booked on iPhones and Android devices. (Photo: Reuters)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to major cab aggregators Ola and Uber following allegations of differential pricing for identical rides based on users' mobile operating systems — Android or iOS. The announcement was made by Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday (January 23).  
 
"As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/ #Android) being used, Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their responses," Joshi wrote in a post on X.  
 
 
The issue stirred widespread discussion after a social media post went viral, showing screenshots of Uber charging significantly different fares for the same ride booked on iPhones and Android devices. Later, social media users highlighted similar discrepancies with Ola fares, which also appeared to be higher for iOS users booking identical routes.  
 
Describing the practice as a "prima facie unfair trade practice" and a "blatant disregard" for consumers' right to transparency, Joshi had earlier underscored the government's "zero tolerance for consumer exploitation" and directed the CCPA to conduct a thorough investigation.   
 
Differential pricing: Not a standalone case!
 
This is not the first instance of alleged operating system-based price discrimination in India. In October last year, a social media post by an X user, Saurabh Sharma, highlighted similar discrepancies on Flipkart, where the price of the same product — a Mokobara cabin suitcase — was higher on iOS than on Android. "Android vs iOS – different prices on Flipkart app. Same Mokobara cabin suitcase costs Rs 4,119 on Flipkart's android app vs Rs 4,799 on iOS app," Sharma had written, sharing screenshots to back his claim.  

Also Read

Kochi to Ayodhya: India Ubered its way to 9.2 billion kilometres in 2024

8 in 10 app taxi users report dark patterns like bait-and-switch, others

Zoomcar to launch cab rental product to test demand in larger market

Zero-commission model can raise driver incomes, says ONDC white paper

News highlights: Assam CM Sarma meets Union Ministers Gadkari, Nadda, Goyal, Scindia

 
 
Meanwhile, responding to the latest allegations, Uber denied that its pricing algorithm discriminates based on users’ devices. "Hi there, multiple differences in these two rides impact the prices. The pick-up point, ETA, and drop-off point on these requests vary, which will cause different fares. Uber does not personalise trip pricing based on a rider's cell phone manufacturer," the company clarified.  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wealthy Indians tap into bathroom luxury with $18,500 smart toilets

Employers expect cautious hiring in Q4 as 80% face talent shortage: Survey

Small tea growers urge Centre for restrictions on sub-standard imports

First 'Made-in-India' chip to now roll out in 2025, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt draft e-commerce norms need tweaks to suit varied biz models: Experts

Topics :UberOlaAndroidiPhoneApple iOSCONSUMER PROTECTION

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story