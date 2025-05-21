Turkey-based Celebi Airport Services Private Limited on Wednesday opposed the Centre’s move to submit the reasons for revoking its security clearance in a sealed cover before the court.

Delhi High Court that it was neither given any notice nor an opportunity to be heard regarding the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's (BCAS) decision to revoke its security clearance in the interest of national security.

The Turkish ground-handling company cited Rule 12 of the Indian Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, which mandates a hearing before such action can be taken.

“Wherever such decisions are made, the principles of natural justice kick in. I wasn’t even given notice, even though the rule says I have to be given one,” Celebi's lawyer told the High Court.

The Centre is expected to present its arguments on Thursday (May 22).

On Monday, the Centre opposed Celebi's arguments, stating that disclosing the reasons for revoking the security clearance would "prejudice national interest and the sovereignty and security of the country."

Celebi also reiterated before the court that the Centre had violated the principles of natural justice by not following due process as outlined in Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules.

Rule 12 grants the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) the power to suspend or cancel security clearances and programmes, but subject to procedural safeguards.

When asked by the court on Wednesday whether he was arguing that the company had an indefeasible right to know the contents of the sealed envelope submitted by the Centre, Celebi’s lawyer responded that the company had a right to know the accusations against it. "If the problem is that these citizens are Turkish, we will replace. What more can I say?” he remarked.

Celebi had earlier told the court that public perception cannot be grounds for revoking a security clearance. During Monday’s hearing, the company stated it had received no reasons or opportunity to respond before the revocation.

In its plea, Celebi argued that the Indian government’s decision to revoke its security clearance was “arbitrary and devoid of specific reasons.”

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, acting through BCAS, revoked Celebi’s clearance on May 15, 2025, citing national security concerns. The move comes amid mounting diplomatic tensions after Turkey publicly supported Pakistan during hostilities linked to Operation Sindoor.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government on Monday, said the decision to revoke the clearance was based on national security grounds under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules.

The court asked the government to demonstrate the “genuine apprehension” that warranted revoking a civil aviation licence without prior notice, underscoring the need for transparency even in cases involving national security. SG Mehta responded that the Ministry retained the exclusive right to revoke such licences without assigning reasons under specific circumstances.