Public perception not valid ground for clearance revocation: Celebi to HC

Turkish ground handling and cargo operator Celebi Airport Services on Monday told the Delhi High Court that public perception cannot be the basis for revoking security clearance. During the hearing, the company argued that it was neither given a reason for the decision nor an opportunity to be heard.
“We have been operating for 17 years without blemish. Then we received a letter on May 15 cancelling our security clearance. We were given no reason and no opportunity for a hearing. The issue appears to be public perception surrounding Turkish shareholding. But public perception cannot justify the revocation of security clearance. We employ 14,000 people. The entire business is at stake,” Celebi’s counsel told the court.
Justice Sachin Datta was hearing Celebi’s plea challenging the Indian government’s decision to revoke its security clearance.
In its petition, Celebi said the revocation was “arbitrary and devoid of specific reasons.”
The Ministry of Civil Aviation, through the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), withdrew Celebi’s clearance on 15 May 2025, citing national security grounds. The move comes amid rising diplomatic tensions following Turkey’s support for Pakistan during hostilities involving Operation Sindoor.
Celebi, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Turkish parent Celebi Aviation Holding, argued that the order lacked prior notice or a chance to respond. It described the justification as “vague” and “unsubstantiated,” warning that such actions undermine foreign investor confidence and endanger Indian jobs.
“Technically, it’s an Indian company. There has to be reasonable cause. We were not given prior notice,” the company submitted.
Celebi also clarified that while its ownership is Turkish, operational and managerial control lies with an India-based team, and the firm has maintained a clean record for over a decade at major Indian airports.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, defended the decision on national security grounds. “The enemy can try ten times and succeed once; a country has to succeed every time,” he said.
He argued that in aviation and national security matters, “there cannot be a doctrine of proportionality.”
Mehta also said employees of the company, deployed across airports, have access to every corner of the premises and aircraft.
“The government received inputs that, given the current situation, it would be hazardous to allow this company to continue handling such activities,” he added.
He said the revocation was made under Rule 12 of the Indian Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, which empowers the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to suspend or cancel security clearances and security programmes in the interest of national security.
The court asked the Centre to present evidence of the “genuine apprehension” that led to revocation without prior notice, underscoring the importance of transparency—even in national security cases. Mehta responded that the Ministry retains the right to revoke such licences without assigning reasons under certain exceptional circumstances.
Arguments in the matter are expected to continue on Wednesday.
Following the revocation, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) terminated its contracts with Celebi. In Mumbai, Indothai, a domestic operator, has taken over the company’s ground handling operations.