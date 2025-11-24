Central Park Estates to invest ₹2,000 cr in new Dwarka Expressway project

Realty firm Central Park Estates will invest Rs 2,000 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram as part of its expansion plan.

Central Park, owned by The Bakshi Group of Enterprises, which has presence in real estate, infrastructure, hospitality and automotive industries, has launched a new project 'Delphine' in Sector 104, Dwarka Expressway.

The company will develop six towers in this project, spread across 7.85 acres, in three phases.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the total investment would be Rs 2,000 crore through internal accruals and bank loans.

The construction will start in 2026, and the project is expected to be completed by 2032.