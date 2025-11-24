Home / Industry / News / Central Park Estates to invest ₹2,000 cr in new Dwarka Expressway project

Central Park Estates to invest ₹2,000 cr in new Dwarka Expressway project

The company will develop six towers in this project, spread across 7.85 acres, in three phases

Dwarka Expressway
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Google
Realty firm Central Park Estates will invest Rs 2,000 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram as part of its expansion plan.

Central Park, owned by The Bakshi Group of Enterprises, which has presence in real estate, infrastructure, hospitality and automotive industries, has launched a new project 'Delphine' in Sector 104, Dwarka Expressway.

The company will develop six towers in this project, spread across 7.85 acres, in three phases.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the total investment would be Rs 2,000 crore through internal accruals and bank loans.

The construction will start in 2026, and the project is expected to be completed by 2032.

The development will be executed in three phases with an estimated sales realisation of Rs 3,500 crore, it said.

Amarjit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Central Park, said, "Our entry into Dwarka Expressway is a step towards developing Gurugram's next luxury hub, where infrastructure, design and investment potential come together seamlessly".

Ankush Kaul, president - sales, marketing and CRM, Central Park, noted that Dwarka Expressway is emerging as a high-value real estate corridor with robust infrastructure and growing investor confidence.

Central Park Estates has developed many projects in the Gurugram market.

According to data analytics firm PropEquity, housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose 4 per cent to 10,990 units during the July-September period from 10,539 units in the year-ago period. New supply, however, fell 8 per cent to 11,936 units from 12,906 units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

